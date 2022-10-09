Zeitgeist Trading 7.3% Lower This Week (ZTG)

Zeitgeist (ZTG) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Zeitgeist has a market capitalization of $770,837.69 and approximately $107,471.00 worth of Zeitgeist was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeitgeist has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeitgeist token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0984 or 0.00000506 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Zeitgeist’s total supply is 100,054,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,835,763 tokens. Zeitgeist’s official Twitter account is @zeitgeistpm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeitgeist is zeitgeist.pm. The official message board for Zeitgeist is app.subsocial.network/@zeitgeist.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeitgeist (ZTG) is a cryptocurrency . Zeitgeist has a current supply of 100,054,784 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Zeitgeist is 0.09889475 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $105,665.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zeitgeist.pm/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitgeist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeitgeist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeitgeist using one of the exchanges listed above.

