ZeLoop Eco Reward Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (ERW)

ZeLoop Eco Reward (ERW) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One ZeLoop Eco Reward token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ZeLoop Eco Reward has a total market cap of $80,800.00 and $56,195.00 worth of ZeLoop Eco Reward was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZeLoop Eco Reward has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZeLoop Eco Reward Profile

ZeLoop Eco Reward launched on August 29th, 2021. ZeLoop Eco Reward’s total supply is 80,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZeLoop Eco Reward is https://reddit.com/r/Zeloop. ZeLoop Eco Reward’s official Twitter account is @zeloop_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZeLoop Eco Reward is zeloop.net.

ZeLoop Eco Reward Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeLoop Eco Reward (ERW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ZeLoop Eco Reward has a current supply of 80,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ZeLoop Eco Reward is 0.00000138 USD and is down -5.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zeloop.net/.”

