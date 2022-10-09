ZION Price Tops $0.0005 (ZION)

ZION (ZION) traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One ZION token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZION has traded 50.1% lower against the US dollar. ZION has a market capitalization of $31,264.09 and approximately $37,125.00 worth of ZION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ZION Profile

ZION was first traded on December 31st, 2021. ZION’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. ZION’s official Twitter account is @solanacatcartel and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZION’s official website is catcartel.io.

ZION Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZION (ZION) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. ZION has a current supply of 60,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ZION is 0.00052876 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $84.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at catcartel.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZION using one of the exchanges listed above.

