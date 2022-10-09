Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Position Increased by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 442.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 73.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.26.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,753.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,123 shares of company stock worth $2,542,178 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $76.59. 4,464,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,790,139. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.37. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $71.69 and a one year high of $291.31.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

