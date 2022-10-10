10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.30

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.30 and last traded at $27.43, with a volume of 6658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.86.

10x Genomics Trading Down 6.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average of $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. 10x Genomics’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $34,732.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,257.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $34,732.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,257.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $45,465.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,996.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,994 shares of company stock valued at $175,739 in the last ninety days. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14,780.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 46.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 59.8% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

