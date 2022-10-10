1,847,401 Shares in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,847,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,798,000. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.22% of Coty as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Coty by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 478,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 44,117 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $13,123,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 717,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Coty by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.59.

Shares of COTY stock remained flat at $6.33 during midday trading on Monday. 255,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,554,069. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.92.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

