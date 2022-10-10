1inch Network (1INCH) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $344.19 Million

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. 1inch Network has a total market capitalization of $344.19 million and $34.07 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1inch Network token can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00003066 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 1inch Network has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1inch Network Profile

1inch Network launched on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 583,869,616 tokens. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. 1inch Network’s official website is 1inch.io. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 1inch Network

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch Network (1INCH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. 1inch Network has a current supply of 1,500,000,000 with 583,869,616.1225374 in circulation. The last known price of 1inch Network is 0.61169686 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 274 active market(s) with $29,396,363.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://1inch.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

