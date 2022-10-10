2,790 Shares in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Purchased by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 640.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 168.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Calavo Growers

In related news, Director Steve Hollister acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $31,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,633.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calavo Growers Price Performance

Shares of CVGW traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.77. 4,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,150. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $45.50. The firm has a market cap of $545.61 million, a P/E ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $341.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.88 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens decreased their price target on Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

