285,643 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 285,643 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

AT&T Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE T traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,144,449. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

