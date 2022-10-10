33,091 Shares in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Purchased by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 33,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2,723.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,860,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688,354 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,852,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $501,200,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,734,000.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

BATS DIHP opened at $19.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.