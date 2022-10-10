3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in 3M were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 125.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 0.9 %

MMM stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.48. 131,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,345,146. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.32. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.08 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.93.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.