53,810 Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Purchased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Nexstar Media Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 287,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,460,000 after purchasing an additional 172,950 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,866,000 after purchasing an additional 161,170 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7,957.5% during the 1st quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after purchasing an additional 136,789 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,275,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 434,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,748,000 after purchasing an additional 80,141 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NXST traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.00. 3,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,068. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.83 and its 200-day moving average is $177.51. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.69 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.37. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at $17,569,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,633 shares of company stock worth $3,257,923. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

