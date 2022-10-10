7,849 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Acquired by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $847,508,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,080,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,828.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,974 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,611 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.36. The stock had a trading volume of 52,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,417. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $61.80 and a 52-week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

