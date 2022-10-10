88mph Price Down 16.2% Over Last 7 Days (MPH)

88mph (MPH) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. 88mph has a market capitalization of $959,200.31 and $95,618.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 88mph has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One 88mph token can currently be purchased for $2.06 or 0.00010613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

88mph Token Profile

88mph (MPH) is a token. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,279 tokens. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp.

Buying and Selling 88mph

According to CryptoCompare, “88mph (MPH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. 88mph has a current supply of 485,535.64526896 with 465,278.74277586 in circulation. The last known price of 88mph is 2.15421028 USD and is up 2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $65,255.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://88mph.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

