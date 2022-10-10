Aave Hits Market Cap of $1.05 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Aave has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $124.07 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave token can now be bought for approximately $74.24 or 0.00385439 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aave has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003188 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010820 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000086 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. The official website for Aave is aave.com. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/aave. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aave

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave (AAVE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aave has a current supply of 16,000,000 with 14,093,192.58056459 in circulation. The last known price of Aave is 75.75589842 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 422 active market(s) with $65,646,663.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aave.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars.

