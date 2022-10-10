Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,049 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.0% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.44. The stock had a trading volume of 175,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $96.67 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $177.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Erste Group Bank downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

