Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 171,264 shares.The stock last traded at $14.97 and had previously closed at $15.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Abcam alerts:

Abcam Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38.

Institutional Trading of Abcam

About Abcam

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Abcam by 6.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 48.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 71.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 11.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.