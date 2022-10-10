Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 171,264 shares.The stock last traded at $14.97 and had previously closed at $15.34.
ABCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38.
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
