ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $98.48 million and approximately $12,415.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,242.44 or 0.99987634 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006641 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003475 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00045727 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010351 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00063512 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022774 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00103841 USD and is up 4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $16,343.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

