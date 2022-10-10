abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target Cut to GBX 125 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 125 ($1.51) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on abrdn from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of abrdn in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, abrdn presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of GBX 167.14 ($2.02).

ABDN opened at GBX 133 ($1.61) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 151.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 171.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 35.78 and a quick ratio of 24.97. abrdn has a one year low of GBX 131.40 ($1.59) and a one year high of GBX 265.30 ($3.21).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 4.22%. abrdn’s dividend payout ratio is 54.07%.

In other news, insider Stephanie Bruce purchased 66,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £98,729.32 ($119,295.94).

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

