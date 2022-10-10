Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Decreases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,800 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises about 3.1% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $16,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.49. 112,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,305,560. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.57.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

