Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Sells 53,900 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 53,900 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up approximately 1.6% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,818,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047,294 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243,812 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Williams Companies by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,352,000 after buying an additional 5,244,814 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.57. The company had a trading volume of 122,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,647,843. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $37.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

