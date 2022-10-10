adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $54.99

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.99 and last traded at $55.60, with a volume of 262591 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADDYY shares. UBS Group lowered shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of adidas from €190.00 ($193.88) to €160.00 ($163.27) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.38.

adidas Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. adidas had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that adidas AG will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in adidas by 9,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in adidas by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in adidas by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in adidas by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

See Also

