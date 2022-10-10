adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $54.99

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.99 and last traded at $55.60, with a volume of 262591 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.17.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADDYY shares. UBS Group lowered shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of adidas from €190.00 ($193.88) to €160.00 ($163.27) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.38.
adidas Stock Down 1.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in adidas by 9,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in adidas by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in adidas by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in adidas by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on adidas (ADDYY)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
- Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.