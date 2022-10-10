Advocate Group LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Advocate Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $293,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $211.93. 59,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,429. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

