Advocate Group LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Advocate Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,699,686. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.24 and its 200 day moving average is $96.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

