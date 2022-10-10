Advocate Group LLC Buys New Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Advocate Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 420,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,733,000. General Mills makes up 7.4% of Advocate Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Advocate Group LLC owned about 0.07% of General Mills as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.20. The company had a trading volume of 61,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,638. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average is $73.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.08 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

