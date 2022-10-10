Advocate Group LLC Makes New $6.88 Million Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Advocate Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.6% of Advocate Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 451,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 181,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,347,000 after acquiring an additional 47,472 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $68.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,947,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.49 and its 200-day moving average is $74.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $146.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

