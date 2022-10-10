Advocate Group LLC Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 14.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 1.9% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 126,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,813,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 14.5% during the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Chubb by 2.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:CB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,804. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.33 and a 200-day moving average of $198.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.67.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

