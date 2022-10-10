Advocate Group LLC Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Advocate Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 53,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 172,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.15. 184,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,686,069. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.94.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

