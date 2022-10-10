Advocate Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Advocate Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,619 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.30. 64,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,448,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.11. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $348.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

