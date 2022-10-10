Advocate Group LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Advocate Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 97,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,335,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,484 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,060,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,496,000 after purchasing an additional 779,979 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,199,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,410,000 after purchasing an additional 700,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,842.7% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 541,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,451,000 after purchasing an additional 535,073 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $48.11. 32,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,359. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.14 and a 12-month high of $51.16.

