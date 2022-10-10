Advocate Group LLC Purchases New Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Advocate Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. W. P. Carey accounts for approximately 1.5% of Advocate Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,897,000 after purchasing an additional 722,076 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $42,483,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 757,822.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,057,000 after purchasing an additional 272,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.11. 17,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.59. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.061 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 154.18%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

