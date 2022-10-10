Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,940 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 391.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 624,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,797,000 after purchasing an additional 497,044 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 199.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 155,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after buying an additional 103,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.69.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $53.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,193. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average is $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

