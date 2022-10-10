Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.9 %

WY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.91. 240,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,338,113. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.