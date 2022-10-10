Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Buys 257 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 33,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $48.88. The company had a trading volume of 77,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,288. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.34. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $45.27 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.11%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

