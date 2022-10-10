Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for approximately 1.1% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Rentals Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.82.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $283.73. 27,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,684. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

