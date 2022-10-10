Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $964,000 Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 25,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.51. 21,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,096. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

