Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Invests $560,000 in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 372.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,699,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 192.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 53,257 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth $59,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,776.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 0.5 %

LAD traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $204.28. The company had a trading volume of 21,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.97. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.00 and a 12-month high of $366.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.20.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

