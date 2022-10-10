Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $8,135,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AOSL shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.01. 9,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,792. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average is $39.71. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $69.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.18 million, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $193.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 58.28% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 875 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $29,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $250,763.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,604.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $29,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,063 shares of company stock valued at $451,027 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Recommended Stories

