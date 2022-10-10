Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 39,377 Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Provident Financial Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,005 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 248,582 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE PFS traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $19.42. 17,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.78. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.91. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $26.20.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.12 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 31.96%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Provident Financial Services to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Provident Financial Services from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

