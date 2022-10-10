Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,291 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 297.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after acquiring an additional 75,174 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 61.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 99,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 37,806 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 62.3% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 37.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.05. The company had a trading volume of 69,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.80. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLT. Barclays began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.41.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

