Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in PPL by 76.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 169,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,800,926. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.53. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPL. Mizuho lowered their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,851. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Articles

