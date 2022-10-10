Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,229 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. Exelon accounts for about 1.0% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 19.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Exelon by 13.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 48.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80,702 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Exelon by 108.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.84. 421,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,192,082. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.60.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.86.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.