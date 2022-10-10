AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.08.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $106.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.83 and a 200 day moving average of $115.43.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AGCO will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.10%.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,274 shares of company stock worth $2,913,422 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after acquiring an additional 106,593 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,723,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,220,000 after acquiring an additional 24,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

