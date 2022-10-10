AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 23,463,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,331,616. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.18.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -75.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 43.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.