Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $55.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.54. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 197.12%. The firm had revenue of $126.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.
