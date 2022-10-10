Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $55.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.54. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 197.12%. The firm had revenue of $126.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

About Akebia Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,066 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares in the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.