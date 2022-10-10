All.me Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $194.00 (ME)

All.me (ME) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, All.me has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. All.me has a total market capitalization of $194.00 and approximately $29,875.00 worth of All.me was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All.me coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get All.me alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010273 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

All.me Coin Profile

All.me launched on December 27th, 2017. All.me’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. All.me’s official website is all.me/?form=sign_up. All.me’s official Twitter account is @allmeinfo.

All.me Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “All.me is a digital network for blogging, monetization, and shopping. Users can either upload or search for trending topics, social media, fashion, fitness, and other creative content. The concept of the project is to reward users for viewing ads. The reward size is directly related to the activity of the user and their popularity on the network. Social network application is available for download via App Store and Google Play.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All.me directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All.me should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All.me using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All.me Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All.me and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.