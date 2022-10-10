Alpha Quark Token (AQT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.98 Million

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Alpha Quark Token has a market cap of $29.82 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Quark Token token can currently be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00005813 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token’s genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,640,784 tokens. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io.

Alpha Quark Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Alpha Quark Token has a current supply of 30,000,000 with 26,640,784 in circulation. The last known price of Alpha Quark Token is 1.14295167 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $3,274,404.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alphaquark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Quark Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Quark Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

