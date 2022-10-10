Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) Price Down 1.9% This Week

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Alpha Venture DAO token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Venture DAO has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Alpha Venture DAO has a market cap of $53.33 million and $3.02 million worth of Alpha Venture DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00045873 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001838 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $311.68 or 0.01619537 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO Token Profile

Alpha Venture DAO (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Venture DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 tokens. Alpha Venture DAO’s official Twitter account is @alphaventuredao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alpha Venture DAO’s official message board is blog.alphaventuredao.io. Alpha Venture DAO’s official website is alphaventuredao.io.

Alpha Venture DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Alpha Venture DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 446,330,126 in circulation. The last known price of Alpha Venture DAO is 0.11950331 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,056,508.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alphaventuredao.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Venture DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Venture DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Venture DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

