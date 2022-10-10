Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.70. 402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,776. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.40.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

