Alphastar Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 141,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,842,785. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average is $34.23.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

